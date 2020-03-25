Coronavirus: Panjab University issues guidelines for online teaching

PU has been shutdown till March 31 (Representational image) PU has been shutdown till March 31 (Representational image)

The Panjab University (PU) on Wednesday issued guidelines for online teaching in order to compensate academic loss of students in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

The guidelines were issued by the PU’s Dean University of Instruction to faculty for teaching online, said an official release here. The PU authorities had suspended the classes till March 31 and had asked teachers to work from home.

Read| Developing hand sanitiser to coronavirus testing kit, here’s what IITs and other institutes are doing

They have advised teachers to upload e-lectures (texts/slides/presentations) through Google Classroom and also clear doubts of students, the release said.

The faculty has also been asked to share lectures (text/presentations) though e-mail and reply students’ queries through email, WhatsApp or Skype, it said.

In video|India under lockdown: Dos and Donts

The authorities also advised teachers to take help of YouTube for posting lectures or presentations for students and could also reply queries through video conferencing.

It was also suggested for holding interactive talks through Skype or Zoom, the release said.

“Topics can be assigned to students. Each student prepares the topic and shares with rest of the class and with teacher through email. Queries of individual students can be answered by teacher through Skype/email/WhatsApp/video conferencing,” it said.

It has also been suggested that the National Programme on Technology Enhanced Learning (NPTEL) platform should be used for engineering courses.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd