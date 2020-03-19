Coronavirus outbreak: UGC tells varsities to postpone exams, suspends evaluation process

Coronavirus outbreak: The universities have been requested to postpone examinations scheduled to be held till March 31 Coronavirus outbreak: The universities have been requested to postpone examinations scheduled to be held till March 31

Coronavirus outbreak: Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has directed varsities all around India to postpone examinations scheduled to be held till March 31, 2020. The commission in its circular mentioned that, following the direction of the Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD), it has requested varsities to suspend examinations and evaluation work till the stated date.

The commission also requested the varsities to take the following precautionary measures to face the situation arising out of covid-19.

Coronavirus scare: List of precautionary measures from UGC

1. All ongoing university examinations may be rescheduled to after March 31.

2. All evaluation work may be rescheduled to after March 31.

3. All educational institutions to maintain regular communication with the students and teachers through electronic means and keep them fully informed so that there is no anxiety among students, teachers and parents.

4. All educational institutions to notify helpline numbers/ emails which students can access for their queries.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, various universities, boards have postponed their scheduled examinations. The CBSE, ICSE class 10, 12 examinations were postponed till March 31. The NTA has also put on hold the JEE Main examinations scheduled to be conducted on April 5, 7, 8 and 9, 2020.

The HRD ministry has requested the state governments as well to reschedule the ongoing state board examinations for class 10 and class 12 students.

