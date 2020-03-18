Coronavirus outbreak to delay UP Board exam result declaration

UP Board Class 10th, 12th result 2020: The result is likely to be announced in May. Representational Image/ file UP Board Class 10th, 12th result 2020: The result is likely to be announced in May. Representational Image/ file

UPMSP UP Board Class 10th, 12th result 2020: In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has put on hold the evaluation process of class 10 and class 12 which was scheduled to begin from Wednesday, March 18, after it was suspended earlier on March 16, 2020. “The evaluation process will not be done from today till April 2, as per orders from Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma, and communicated by principal secretary (secondary education),” said board secretary Neena Srivastava.

The evaluation process was scheduled to begin from Monday at 275 centres, but it was put on hold due to the coronavirus outbreak. A total of 1.47 lakh teachers are estimated to participate in evaluating around 3 crore answer copies in 10 days, the official said.

According to the board secretary, the delay in evaluation process will affect the date of results. “As the evaluation process has been stopped till April 2, it may affect the declaration of results. The UP Board result was earlier planned to be announced on April 24, but now it is likely to be announced in May,” the official mentioned.

Last year, the class 10, 12 results were declared on April 27. Once declared, the candidates can check the results through upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in.

Over 56 lakh candidates appeared in the board Class 10, 12 examinations that were conducted from February 18 to March 6, 2020. To avoid the spread of coronavirus, the Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday announced closure of all educational institutions in the state till April 2. Competitive and other examinations have also been postponed till the date. The coronavirus cases in India rose to 147 on Wednesday, with three people having lost their lives.

