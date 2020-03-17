Coronavirus outbreak: Nagpur University postpones exams

Most higher educational institutes have suspended classes due to coronavirus outbreak. (Representational image) Most higher educational institutes have suspended classes due to coronavirus outbreak. (Representational image)

In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, many higher educational institutes have either directed students to vacate campus or have cancelled events. The Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University on Monday postponed all its summer exams. The Registrar of the varsity Niraj Khaty said a total of 187 examinations which were supposed to start from March 19 have been postponed. “This will affect around 90000 students,” he said

Meanwhile, JNU has advised students to return homes due to the coronavirus outbreak. The varsity has therefore has cancelled all conferences/ seminars, workshops, cultural activities, meetings etc on the campus till further order.

The Jamia Millia Islamia had also issued an advisory on Sunday asking students to return home due to the threat posed by the novel coronavirus pandemic. The places of large gatherings like hostels, dinning halls, libraries, kitchens are all highly-vulnerable and susceptible to the threat of the deadly COVID-19, according to the advisory.

