Coronavirus outbreak: Kerala postpones SSLC, plus two, university exams

Coronavirus outbreak: To contain the spread of coronavirus, the Kerala government decided to postpone the ongoing Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) and plus two examinations. The SSLC, plus two exams were to conclude on March 26, while the vocational higher secondary examination was scheduled to conclude on March 27, 2020.

Along with the ongoing board examinations, government has also decided to postpone university and state level examinations. This decision was reportedly taken after a high level meeting with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The state has till now 28 active cases of coronavirus, with 31,000 people under observation. The schools, educational institutions will remain close till March 31, 2020.

Many states, including Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab and Chhattisgarh have deferred their board class 10, 12, and state level examinations. This week, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) have also postponed the class 10, 12 board examination and evaluation process till March 31. The National Testing Agency has also put on hold the JEE Main scheduled to begin from April 5.

In 2019, a total of 4,34,729 students appeared for the plus two exam alone in the regular section. Around 4,26,513 qualified for higher education making the pass percentage 98.11. A total of 37,334 students scored A+ in the SSLC result.

