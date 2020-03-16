Coronavirus outbreak: JNVs to get early summer vacations; from March 21

Coronavirus outbreak: Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas will have their summer vacations from March 21. Representational Image/ file Coronavirus outbreak: Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas will have their summer vacations from March 21. Representational Image/ file

Coronavirus outbreak: In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas will get early summer vacations this year, from March 21, 2020. The Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas usually have their summer vacations in May to June, but this year it will be from March 21 to May 25, 2020.

JUST IN: Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas to break early for summer vacations, from March 21 to May 25, in wake of #CoronavirusOutbreak. All JNVs (except those in South India) normally break for summer vacation in May-June. JNVs in south have vacations in April-May. @IndianExpress — Ritika Chopra (@KhurafatiChopra) March 16, 2020

VIDEO | Coronavirus Outbreak: What you can do to protect yourself

Due to cronavirus outbreak, most schools, colleges, educational institutions in the states were closed. In Delhi, the schools and colleges will be shut until March 31, but exams will continue as scheduled. Meanwhile in Uttar Pradesh, the educational institutions will be closed till March 22, 2020.

IIT Kanpur: All undergraduate, MBA, & first year MTech/MDes/MS students are required to vacate the hostels by 19th March. Only PhD, second year MTech/MDes/MS and fifth year Dual Degree students already on campus are permitted to stay in the hostels after 19th March. #Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/jBBThKmG7e — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 16, 2020

The Jawaharlal Nehru University has asked all its students to vacate hostels and to return to their homes. All students of JNUs are strongly advised to return to their homes and take adequate precautions as per guidelines issued by the Government of India, read the varsity notification.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd