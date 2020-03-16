Follow Us:
Monday, March 16, 2020
COVID-19

Coronavirus outbreak: JNVs to get early summer vacations; from March 21

The Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas usually have their summer vacations in May to June, but this year it will be from March 21 to May 25, 2020

By: Education Desk | New Delhi | Updated: March 16, 2020 7:17:48 pm
Coronavirus outbreak: Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas will have their summer vacations from March 21. 

Coronavirus outbreak: In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas will get early summer vacations this year, from March 21, 2020. The Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas usually have their summer vacations in May to June, but this year it will be from March 21 to May 25, 2020.

 

VIDEO | Coronavirus Outbreak: What you can do to protect yourself

Due to cronavirus outbreak, most schools, colleges, educational institutions in the states were closed. In Delhi, the schools and colleges will be shut until March 31, but exams will continue as scheduled. Meanwhile in Uttar Pradesh, the educational institutions will be closed till March 22, 2020.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University has asked all its students to vacate hostels and to return to their homes. All students of JNUs are strongly advised to return to their homes and take adequate precautions as per guidelines issued by the Government of India, read the varsity notification.

