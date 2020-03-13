Coronavirus outbreak: IIT Delhi asks students to vacate hostels by March 15

IIT Delhi campus. (file) IIT Delhi campus. (file)

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has directed students to leave hostels by Sunday in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

“In view of the current COVID-19 epidemic, as a preventive measure decided by the competent authority, the students are required to leave the hostels positively by midnight of March 15, 2020,”Dean of Student Affairs Rajesh Khanna said in an official communication.

There is no need to vacate the room though. Please fill the entry and exit register of the hostel concerned and the mess rebate form. This applies to students currently living in Nalanda and IP Apartments and in off-campus hostels in Katwaria Sarai and Jia Sarai also,” he added.

Dean of Student Affairs Rajesh Khanna said in an official communication. The institute had on Thursday announced suspension of classes and all events till March 31.

“PhD students may stay back if their research is in crucial stage. Foreign students who are staying within the campus may also stay,” Khanna said.

Meanwhile, many educational institutes have resorted to e-learning as a mode to impart education amid the shutdown. Delhi University, JNU and state-level government schools have shut down to prevent the spread of the virus.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.