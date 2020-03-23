Coronavirus outbreak halts schools; MHRD urges students to continue their study through digital learning

Coronavirus outbreak: MHRD urged students to continue their study through digital platforms. Representational image/ file Coronavirus outbreak: MHRD urged students to continue their study through digital platforms. Representational image/ file

Coronavirus outbreak: As schools, educational institutions across India are shut down amid the coronavirus outbreak, the Ministry of Human Resource and Development (MHRD) has urged students to continue their study through digital learning platforms. The HRD in its advisory has provided some digital platforms that will be helpful for students.

According to the HRD advisory, Diksha has over 80,000 e-books for classes 1 to 12, which are available in multiple languages. SWAYAM hosts 1900 courses covering both schools and higher education in all subjects including engineering, humanities, social sciences, law and management courses.

Apart from Diksha, SWAYAM, the students can use these digital platforms — e-Pathsala, National Repository of Open Educational Resources (NROER), Swayam Prabha.

Many educational institutes have resorted to e-learning as a mode to impart education amid the shutdown. Delhi University announced that it will update study material for all undergraduate and postgraduate programmes at the respective college and department websites on a weekly basis.

For institutes that do not have such an extensive online presence, several e-learning portals have been extending support free of cost. Unacademy will conduct close to 20,000 free live classes amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. Similarly, K-12 education providers like Byju’s will provide free access to its learning app till April-end.

