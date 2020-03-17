Coronavirus outbreak: Exams till Class 8 cancelled in Goa

Steps have been taken as precautionary measures. Steps have been taken as precautionary measures.

Exams for students up to Class 8 were cancelled in Goa on Tuesday as a precautionary measure against the novel coronavirus outbreak.

A circular issued by Goa Education Director Vandana Rao informed that exams for Classes 9 to 11 will be held as per schedule with schools asked to seat students one metre apart.

She said the decision was as per the guidelines laid down by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Several social distancing measures, including closure of schools, gyms, pubs, clubs, public swimming pools, casinos etc are already in place in the coastal state.

Goa does not have any Covid-19 patient as yet.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.