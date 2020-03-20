Coronavirus outbreak: Delhi University to remain close till March 31

Coronavirus outbreak: The ongoing examinations and evaluation work will be rescheduled after March 31 Coronavirus outbreak: The ongoing examinations and evaluation work will be rescheduled after March 31

Coronavirus outbreak: In accordance with the Delhi government order amid coronavirus outbreak, the University of Delhi will remain closed till March 31, 2020. The varsity has asked its staff to work from home and attend the office, if called in emergency.

“The University of Delhi shall remain closed till March 31, 2020. Staff (teaching and non-teaching) should work from to the extent possible and should remain available on telephone and other electronic means of communication. They should attend the office, if called for any exigency of work,” read the varsity release.

The ongoing examinations and evaluation work will be rescheduled after March 31. “Hostelers are directed to leave for their hometowns at the earliest for their own safety. International students may take decision in their best interest,” the varsity notification mentioned.

Meanwhile, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has directed varsities all around India to postpone examinations scheduled to be held till March 31, 2020. The commission in its circular mentioned that, following the direction of the Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD), it has requested varsities to suspend examinations and evaluation work till the stated date.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, various universities, boards have postponed their scheduled examinations. The CBSE, ICSE class 10, 12 examinations were postponed till March 31. The NTA has also put on hold the JEE Main examinations scheduled to be conducted on April 5, 7, 8 and 9, 2020.

The HRD ministry has requested the state governments as well to reschedule the ongoing state board examinations for class 10 and class 12 students.

