Coronavirus: OJEE assures ‘adequate time’ for applications post lockdown

The dates of OJEE will be announced after lockdown. Representational image/ file The dates of OJEE will be announced after lockdown. Representational image/ file

Coronavirus: Amid lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic, the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) committee will provide ‘adequate scope and time’ for candidates applying online for OJEE 2020. Interested candidates can apply online through the website- ojee.nic.in.

“In view of the lockdown declared by the state govt followed by that by the central govt to check the spread of COVID -19 (coronavirus), it is hereby announced to assure all the prospective candidates, their parents and the public, in general, that adequate scope and time shall be provided for online application and fee payment at the appropriate time after cessation of the lockdown and restoration of normalcy,” read the official circular.

The OJEE chairman has advised everyone not to worry and to abide with the government regulations.

The last date to submit online applications of OJEE is on Friday, March 27, 2020. The candidates can submit application fee till March 31, 2020. The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) will be conducted from the first week of May, the date will be notified soon.

Candidates wishing to study BPharma, integrated MBA, lateral entry, BSc, MCA/MBA/MArch/MPharma/MPlan / MCA/ PGAT in Odisha-based colleges need to register for the exam.

