No decision to postpone West Bengal HS exams 2020, says Partha Chatterjee

While CBSE and many state boards have postponed the class 10 and class 12 exams, the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE), has decided to continue with the Higher Secondary or Uccha Madhyamik examination 2020 as the board examination will conclude on March 27. “Only four papers are left, therefore the government has decided not to postpone the Uccha Madhyamik examinations,” informed Education Minister Partha Chatterjee.

The state government is continuously monitoring the situations arising out of coronavirus outbreak, and the decision to reschedule the examinations will be taken only on emergency purpose, the education minister told indianexpress.com. Till now, two active Covid-19 cases are reported in Kolkata.

The Higher Secondary council president Mahua Das commented, “The decision to postpone the Higher Secondary examinations will only be taken if there is any direction from the state government. The council could not take decision solely.”

Meanwhile, the council is considering to provide masks and hand sanitisers to the examinees. They also plan to seat students keeping a gap of at least one metre.

The CPI(M)’s student wing, Students’ Federation of India (SFI), on Thursday urged the Higher Secondary council to provide enough masks and hand sanitisers to the candidates appearing in the examinations.

The West Bengal Higher Secondary examinations are left with some major papers — philosophy, sociology on March 21, physics, accountancy on March 23, chemistry, economics, journalism and mass communication on March 25 and, to end with, statistics, geography on March 27, 2020.

Meanwhile, the evaluation process of the Madhyamik or class 10 examination is going on, and the result will be declared by May-end. Last year, the class 10 result was declared on May 21, and around 86.01 per cent students cleared the board examinations successfully. The Uccha Madhyamik result was announced on May 27, 2019.

