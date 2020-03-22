Coronavirus: No decision to postpone NEET 2020, says MHRD

NEET 2020 will be held on May 3, 2020 NEET 2020 will be held on May 3, 2020

NEET 2020: As every state and central level entrance and board examinations are postponed amid coronavirus outbreak, the students who are preparing for the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET 2020) are quite concerned about the status of the medical entrance test, scheduled to be held on May 3, 2020. MHRD secretary Amit Khare told indianexpress.com that there is no decision taken yet to to postpone NEET.

“The decision to reschedule the NEET will be taken on the basis of the situation. For now, the NEET will be conducted as per schedule,” said HRD secretary.

A total of 15.93 lakh (15,93,452) candidates have registered for NEET UG 2020, with around 33,357 candidates from Jammu and Kashmir (J&K).

According to Diptajit Sinha, who is preparing for JEE Main and NEET simultaneously said, “The postponement of the examinations scheduled hamper the preparations. In such tests even a single mark difference can change the fate of the students. The JEE Main has been postponed, but what about NEET?”

“NEET is scheduled on May 3, and if the revised JEE Main dates fall in the same week, it will be too much pressure on us,” Diptajit, expressing his concern. The JEE Main was scheduled to be held on Apri 5, 7, 8 and 9.

Diptajit, a Higher Secondary (Uccha Madhyamik) student is now left with his two important papers — physics and chemisty. The Higher Secondary examinations have been postponed, and the dates will be notified only after April 15.

Another student Harsh Malhotra who is preparing only for NEET said, “The lockdown obviously affect the preparation, but thanks to digital learning platforms provided by every major institutes situation is under control. My CBSE papers are almost over with only Hindi left (postponed earlier due to coronavirus), I am preparing without any pressure and distraction.”

