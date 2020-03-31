Coronavirus: Mumbai University further postpones UG, PG exams

The revised dates of the examinations will be released after April 14 The revised dates of the examinations will be released after April 14

Coronavirus: The University of Mumbai has further postponed the undergraduate (UG)/ postgraduate (PG) examinations till April 14, due to lockdown amid coronavirus pandemic. The revised dates of the examinations will be released after April 14, 2020. The varsity earlier postponed the examinations till March 31, 2020.

A total of 759 exams for various courses are to be conducted. Vice Chancellor Dr Suhas Pednekar has asked all students to use this time to study and pursue hobbies in an official circular released by the varsity.

The Institute of Distance and Open Learning (IDOL), University of Mumbai has also deferred the first year and second year BCom exams scheduled to be held from March 31 and April 15, respectively.

The Maharashtra State Board has also cancelled the SSC or class 10 examinations. While the exam schedule for class 9 and 11 will be held announced after April 15, annual exams for class 1 to 8 will not be conducted and students will be promoted to next class based on earlier performance.

The exams have been postponed due to coronavirus pandemic in India. Maharashtra has recorded over 300 positive Covid-19 cases, the highest in the country so far.

Here’s a quick Coronavirus guide from Express Explained to keep you updated: What can cause a COVID-19 patient to relapse after recovery? | COVID-19 lockdown has cleaned up the air, but this may not be good news. Here’s why | Can alternative medicine work against the coronavirus? | A five-minute test for COVID-19 has been readied, India may get it too | How India is building up defence during lockdown | Why only a fraction of those with coronavirus suffer acutely | How do healthcare workers protect themselves from getting infected? | What does it take to set up isolation wards?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd