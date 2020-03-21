Coronavirus: Maharashtra Board SSC exams postponed till further notice

Maharashtra SSC exams postponed till further notice (Representational image) Maharashtra SSC exams postponed till further notice (Representational image)

After facing heavy criticism online, the Maharashtra State Board has decided to discontinue the SSC or class 10 exams. In an earlier notice, the MSBSHSE had said that while the exams for classes 1 to 8 will not be conducted, the exams for class 9 and 11 will be held after April 15. The SSC or class 10 exams till today have been held as per the schedule. Now, the last SSC exam scheduled to be held on March 23 has been postponed too. The revised dates for these exams will be announced after March 31.

The exams have been postponed due to coronavirus pandemic in India. Maharashtra has recorded 52 positive Covid-19 cases, the highest in the country so far. In India the number has reached to 223. Today’s exam was held amid precautions including students being made to sanitize their hands before entering the exam hall.

As many as 17,6500 students from nine centres in the state were to appear for an exam on Monday which now stands postponed. Maharashtra Education Minister, Varsha Gaikwad said, “In view of the corona situation updates, School Education Department has now decided to postpone the Class 10 SSC Board exam scheduled for March 23. The decision about rescheduling the exam date will be taken after March 31.”

The delayed result is expected to postpone the admissions in the state, including the Mumbai University. For those studying in classes 1 to 8, they will be promoted to higher classes based on their aggregate marks during the year.

