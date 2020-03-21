Coronavirus: MHRD directs CBSE, NTA, exam conducting agencies to permit teachers, faculty members to work from home

The teachers, faculty members of CBSE, NTA, UGC, exam conducting agencies should work from home. Representational image/ file The teachers, faculty members of CBSE, NTA, UGC, exam conducting agencies should work from home. Representational image/ file

Amid coronavirus outbreak, the Ministry of Human Resource and Development (MHRD) has requested all the exam conducting agencies — University Grants Commission (UGC), Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), National Testing Agency (NTA) to permit its teachers, faculty members to work from home. “Faculty members, Teachers, Researchers, Non-Teaching staff under your organisation should be permitted and advised to work from home till March 31, 2020,” read the HRD circular.

In its advisory, the HRD advised all the faculty members, teachers, researchers should utilise this period for various academic activities such as development of online content, online teaching, evaluation and prepare lesson plan.

“The teachers should do research, articles, papers, prepare innovative questions for questions bank,” the notification mentioned.

The faculty members, teachers, researchers, non-teaching staff should provide their contact details i.e. mobile number, email id, etc to their institutions so that they may be contacted in case of emergency, according to the official circular.

Earlier, the HRD instructed the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), National Institute of Open Learning (NIOS) and all institutions of higher education to postpone ongoing examinations for ten days.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has postponed the board examinations scheduled till March 31, 2020. The National Testing Agency (NTA) also put on hold the JEE (Main) examinations scheduled on April 5, 7,8 and 9. Apart from CBSE, NTA, all state boards, universities have also postponed their board, school level examinations.

