Coronavirus: Mass promotion of school students in Gujarat amid lockdown

The new academic session may begin from June. Representational image/ file The new academic session may begin from June. Representational image/ file

After the Uttar Pradesh government, the Gujarat government has decided to mass promote all the class 1 to 9 and 11 students to the upper standard. The decision was taken as schools, educational institutions were closed in the state to contain the rapid spread of coronavirus. “In the wake of uncertainty over prevailing conditions due to Covid-19 pandemic, all students from Class 1-8, 9 and 11 will be promoted,” Gujarat Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama said.

While Gujarat government announced mass promotion of all students from Class 1-9 and 11, the new academic session has also been delayed from April to June. @IndianExpress #Covid19India — Ritu Sharma (@2ritusharma) March 24, 2020

The new academic session can be affected due to lockdown, and may be delayed from scheduled April to June.

In the wake of uncertainty over prevailing conditions due to #Covid19India #pandemic, all students from Class 1-8, 9 and 11 will be promoted: Gujarat Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama. @IndianExpress — Ritu Sharma (@2ritusharma) March 24, 2020

Meanwhile, the Gujarat education department has decided to start live and recorded lessons for Class 6-8 through a private television channel. Also, for revision ahead of the annual examinations, nearly 1.5 lakh government primary teachers will reach out to all individual students and hand over worksheets, all 51 weekly tests (periodical assessment tests) and their answer sheets conducted in the second semester to Class 3 to 8 students.

The state government also announced a complete suspension of teaching work in all education institutes including schools, colleges, tuition classes and even anganwadi centres.

The Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) which is scheduled to held on March 31, has also been postponed. The test will be scheduled after April 15 and the new date will be announced after March 31, as per the GSHSEB.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd