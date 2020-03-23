Maharashtra: State university stakeholders suggest summer vacations for teachers

Presently, teachers in all junior colleges under the school education department and colleges affiliated with state universities have been mandated to work from home until March 31. (File) Presently, teachers in all junior colleges under the school education department and colleges affiliated with state universities have been mandated to work from home until March 31. (File)

To avoid delay in declaration of results, as well as disruption in the coming academic year, many state university stakeholders are of the opinion that summer vacations for teachers should be declared now instead of later. Usually, summer vacations for teachers start from May 2 and last till the second week of June.

However, given the present state, wherein college classes and exams have been postponed as precautionary measures against COVID-19, academicians feel that an early summer vacation would ensure that teachers are present for conducting exams and assessment once the situation improves. Presently, teachers in all junior colleges under the school education department and colleges affiliated with state universities have been mandated to work from home until March 31.

Sources said this issue has been discussed with officials of the state Higher and Technical Education Department, but has not been taken into consideration. Last week, Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant had announced that a review meeting would take place on March 26 and 27 on the academic schedule, depending on the situation.

“If the situation improves, and classes begin in April, summer vacation will again start in May. To ensure teachers get their due vacation, since they will be required to be present for the assessments later, a vacation right now would be ideal. Moreover, apart from teachers, administrators who have been working will also benefit from the decision,” said P T Chaudhari, former chairman of Board of Studies, North Maharashtra University. “I will be urging vice chancellor professor P P Patil to raise this issue in the Joint Board of Vice Chancellors,” he said.

An official from Mumbai University said such decisions need to be made in the management council, which has been postponed for now. “In this case, we are also awaiting guidelines from the University Grants Commission and Director of Higher Education,” he said.

