Coronavirus: Maharashtra MHT-CET 2020 postponed, revised dates soon

Coronavirus: The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra has postponed the dates of MHT-CET 2020, which was scheduled from April 13, 2020. “MHT-CET 2020, which was scheduled from April 13 to 23, 2020 has been postponed till further orders. This is being clarified in the interest of the candidates who have registered for MHT-CET 2020,” the notification mentioned.

Once released, the hall ticket will be available at the website- mahacet.org and the candidates can download from the official website.

Due to coronavirus outbreak, the Maharashtra Board decided to discontinue the SSC or class 10 examinations. The MSBSHSE had said that while the exams for classes 1 to 8 will not be conducted, the exams for class 9 and 11 will be held after April 15.

The entrance examination is conducted for admission to engineering, agriculture and pharmacy. The state CET cell has already released the syllabus and marking scheme for the same through a notification.

MAH – MBA/MMS CET 2020 is held for admissions in Master in Business Administration and Master in Management Studies. The exam will be conducted from March 14 to 15, 2020.

MAH-MCA-CET 2020 is held for admissions in Master in Computer Applications. The exam will be conducted on March 28, 2020.

MAH-M.Arch-CET 2020 is conducted for admissions in Master of Architecture and MAH-B.HMCT 2020 is conducted for admissions in Bachelor of Hotel Management and Catering Technology. The exams will be jointly conducted on May 10, 2020.

MAH-M.HMCT 2020 is held for admissions Master of Hotel Management and Catering Technology is scheduled to be conducted on May 16, 2020.

For all updates and notices for the CET examination, students must check only the official website.

