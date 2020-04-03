Coronavirus: Maharashtra CET extends application deadline for exams due to lockdown

The last date to apply for examinations has been extended till April 20, 2020 The last date to apply for examinations has been extended till April 20, 2020

The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra has extended the application process for various exams. The last date to apply for examinations has been extended till April 20. The candidates can submit online applications at mahacet.org. The decision has been taken due to lockdown amid coronavirus pandemic.

“In view of the total lockdown imposed due to the COVID-19 scare and precautionary measures imposed, some candidates who are dependant cybercafé services for filling the on line applications have requested CET CELL for extension of form filling date,” the CET notification mentioned.

Maharashtra CET 2020: Last date to apply for these exams extended

MAH – B.P.Ed CET, MAH – B.Ed.-M.Ed. Integrated Course CET, MAH – M.P.Ed CET, MAH – B.A/B.Sc. B.Ed. Integrated, MAH – M.Ed. CET.

The application process for these examinations are scheduled to be closed by April 8, but now it has been extended to April 20, 2020. The MAH BPEd CET will be conducted on May 11, B.Ed, M.Ed on May 12, MAH – M.P.Ed- May 14, MAH – B.A/B.Sc- May 20, MAH – M.Ed. CET- May 26, 2020.

For all updates and notices for the CET examination, students must check only the official website-cetcell.mahacet.org.

