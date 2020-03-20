Coronavirus: Maharashtra Board cancels Class 1 to 8 exams, Class 10 to continue

The examinations of Classes 9 and 11 will be conducted after April 15, (Representational image) The examinations of Classes 9 and 11 will be conducted after April 15, (Representational image)

The Maharashtra Government on Friday cancelled the final examinations of Classes 1 to 8, while those of Classes 9 and 11 will be held after April 15, in light of the coronavirus outbreak in the state.

School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said the decision will be applicable to students of the state’s Secondary School Certificate (SSC) board only. The Maharashtra state board SSC exams will conclude on March 23.

The examinations of Classes 9 and 11 will be conducted after April 15, she said. Students from classes 1 to 8 will be promoted to higher classes based on their aggregate marks during the year, the minister added.

Maharashtra has recorded 52 positive Covid-19 cases, the highest in the country so far. In India the number has reached to 223. Globally, the virus has infected more than 234,000 people and the death toll exceeded 10,000.

