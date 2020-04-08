Coronavirus: LSAT-India 2020 postponed due to lockdown

LSAT-India will be conducted on June 7, 2020 LSAT-India will be conducted on June 7, 2020

Coronavirus: The Law School Admission Test (LSAT 2020) which is scheduled to begin from May 17, has been postponed to June 7, 2020. The decision has been taken as the coronavirus pandemic has gripped India. “Instead of the earlier announced date of May 17 , the LSAT—India will now take place on June 7, 2020,” read the official notification.

The registration date has also been extended. “The registration date is also extended to 22 May, to allow more time for applicants to register. Applicants can register for the LSAT—India by visiting discoverlaw.in/register-for-the-test,” as per the circular.

The candidates who clear LSAT will be eligible for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in law at various law colleges across India. There are over 50 law schools in India that accept LSAT scores for admissions.

The exam will be divided into four sections — for Analytical Reasoning, Logical Reasoning and Reading Comprehension — which will contain 24 questions each (92 to 100 questions in total). Candidates will have 35 minutes to attempt every section.

