Coronavirus lockdown: Students in Jammu to be promoted to next grade

All the students of class 1 to 9 and 11 of Jammu division will be promoted to next grade. Representational image/ file All the students of class 1 to 9 and 11 of Jammu division will be promoted to next grade. Representational image/ file

Coronavirus lockdown: Taking note of the situations due to lockdown amid coronavirus outbreak, all the students of class 1 to 9 and 11 of Jammu division will be promoted to the next grade. “In wake of coronavirus outbreak, students of class 1 to 9 of Jammu division to be promoted to next class and all examines, who appeared in class 11 examination falling under Jammu Division to be the promoted to class 12,” said School Education Department, Civil Secretariat, Jammu, as reported by news agency ANI.

However, the Board and other competitive examinations will be conducted accordingly, and the dates will be announced after the lockdown gets over.

As schools, colleges in the valley is closed till April 14 due to lockdown, several students are reaching out to parents so that study materials can be provided to students. “We are asking parents to come to school and are distributing the study material for students. Due to the coronavirus infection, we are taking precautions and calling parents in smaller groups,” a management official of a Srinagar-based school said.

Director School Education Kashmir Muhammad Younis Malik told The Indian Express that assignment and material is being provided to the students.

Education Department officials in Srinagar said the process has already started and efforts are being made so that the study material reaches all students.

Meanwhile, CBSE and most state boards have announced to promote classes 1 to 9 without exams. However, they will conduct the left over papers of class 10 and class 12.

