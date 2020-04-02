Coronavirus lockdown: Jamia Millia Islamia issues advisories for faculty, non-teaching staff

Jamia Milia Islamia will re-open after lockdown gets over Jamia Milia Islamia will re-open after lockdown gets over

Coronavirus: Jamia Millia Islamia has issued advisories for faculty members, non-teaching staffs taking note of the situations due to lockdown amid coronavirus pandemic. VC Najma Akhtar has said the varsity has taken various initiatives to keep the staff engaged at the time of working from home.

The varsity will organise a seven-session online faculty development for the benefit of faculty members. The members are advised to use interactive tools extensively like SWAYAM in addition to Skype, Webcast, Google Hangouts, and Google Chats to engage students for online teaching and evaluation, as per the varsity circular.

The varsity will be closed till April 14, but the students can access digital library for variety of educational resource that will help them in their study.

The institute will also provide counselling service for the well-being of its staff. “We are committed to providing counseling services to facilitate the well-being and extend emotional support to all who are distressed in this crisis,” the varsity said in a statement. The volunteers will be available from 10 am to 8 pm.

Volunteers will work in three shifts of four hours each. A group of three volunteers will be available in each shift. The institute has shared the list of volunteers in public domain to extend the services for public at large.

