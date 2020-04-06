Coronavirus lockdown: IGNOU facilitates assignment submission through mail

The assignment submission date has been extended till April 30 The assignment submission date has been extended till April 30

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has decided to facilitate assignment submission through e-mail. The candidates can submit scanned copies of handwritten assignments through emails. The assignment submission date has been extended till April 30, 2020.

The decision has been taken due to the lockdown imposed to combat coronavirus pandemic. “The Regional Centres will accept scanned copies of handwritten assignments through a dedicated email id and take care for further process of evaluation,” IGNOU informed through an official circular.

The classes at IGNOU were suspended till April 14 due to lockdown. The Vice Chancellor IGNOU Prof Nageshwar Rao has urged the learners to not visit the study center, regional center and the head quarters during the period and instead has advised them to use IGNOU helpline telephone numbers, available email ids on IGNOU website, IGRAM portal and social media channels for any support services and queries.

