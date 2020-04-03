How to keep JEE Main preparation going smooth during lockdown

How to prepare for JEE Main while at home (Representational image) How to prepare for JEE Main while at home (Representational image)

— Written By Ramesh Subbarao

Schools, coaching centres and other forms of traditional education have closed down as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of the coronavirus in India; leaving students to find their own route to prepare for competitive examinations. Around nine lakh students are awaiting the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main. The new dates are expected to be announced on April 15.

It is critical to focus on the important topics more. Conic sections, differential and integral calculus, trigonometry, probability etc become important in mathematics for JEE while for chemistry, equilibrium, hydrocarbons, basic concepts etc are important. For physics optics, electrostatics, magnetism and motion are important.

JEE Main 2020: Important topics

Mathematics

Conic sections

Integral Calculus

Application of Derivatives

Limit, Continuity and Differentiability

Quadratic Equation

Trigonometry

Physics

Modern Physics

Optics

Magnetics

Electrostatics

System of Particles

Gravitation and Rotational Mechanics

Chemistry

Basic Concepts of Chemistry

Ionic Equilibrium and Chemical Equilibrium

Thermodynamics and Thermochemistry

GOC

Organic Compounds Containing Oxygen

p-block, d-block and f-block

Is it a right time to touch new chapters?

Since the exams are expected to be held by end of the May, it is correct to pick chapter(s) which can be covered in less time and fetch you good marks. But during this time, give maximum time into practicing those chapters which have been covered by you, so that you secure sure short marks from them.

How you can use your quarantine to continue preparation seamlessly

With self isolation and social distancing being cited as the only and most effective way to deal with the crisis right now, the need of the hour is for students to use your time productively and plan your preparation in a coherent manner. This can be done in the following ways:-

1) Creating and following a systematic schedule for every day

With students not having access to their daily classes and coaching, it is easy for one to get off-track and lose the focus on his/her studies. This makes having a a schedule and managing time through systematic calendar critical. This ensures ensure effective preparation and best use of your productivity.

2) Staying connected to your teachers and peers via online/virtual platforms

Online platforms such as Whatsapp, Skype, Microsoft teams etc can help one stay connected with peers and teachers and receive all the relevant updates and information regularly such as study notes, syllabus, exam guidelines, preparation tips etc on the go.

Another way in which students can ensure seamless preparation is by opting for tech-enabled, digital learning platforms which will allow them to learn by staying in the safety and security of their homes and ensure better learning outcomes, save time and increase accessibility at the same time.

3) Doing time to time revisions and practicing old concepts

It is critical for you to keep practicing and revising old concepts which will help you assess your knowledge, find out the weak spots and then work on them accordingly. It is also helpful to use this time for solving previous year question papers and taking mock tests for gaining a better clarity of the examination.

— The author is Vice President- Portfolio, Pearson South Asia

