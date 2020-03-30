Coronavirus lockdown: Chandigarh University distributes food to neighbouring villages

University claims to feed over 500 people twice a day. (Express photo by Abhisek Saha / Representational) University claims to feed over 500 people twice a day. (Express photo by Abhisek Saha / Representational)

Amid 21 days lockdown announced in India due to coronavirus pandemic, Chandigarh University (CU), Gharuan, Punjab is distributing cooked meals twice a day to poor and needy in the six neighbourhood villages – Gharuan, Batta, Mankheri, Mamupur, Roorkee Pukta and Madauli.

The distribution drive started from the first day of the lockdown and will be continued throughout the 21 days period, claims the university. The meals are cooked in the university mess and then transported to the different locations using the institution’s transportation. Participating in the drive, Jai Vardhan one of the volunteers said, “We are currently catering to feed about 500 persons daily but we can increase our capacity if the more demand arises in the coming days.”

“Although the Government of Punjab is ensuring the distribution of food to the poor and needy community through-out the state, yet as an institution it is our social responsibility to help the lower sections of the society in whatever form we can,” said Satnam Singh Sandhu, Chancellor, Chandigarh University.

He further added, “CU is also running an awareness campaign to educate the people and residents of villages about the safety precautions from the dreaded pandemic to be undertaken.” In addition the University Team is also distributing free hand sanitizers in the villages, old age homes and orphanages which has been prepared by the University Department of Applied Health Sciences.

