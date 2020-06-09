All Class 10 students to be promoted in Telangana

The Telangana High Court had last week directed the state government not to hold exams in areas under Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation as the number of coronavirus cases spiked in the area in the last two weeks. (File Photo) The Telangana High Court had last week directed the state government not to hold exams in areas under Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation as the number of coronavirus cases spiked in the area in the last two weeks. (File Photo)

Telangana has decided to promote all Class 10 students without holding the pending SSC board exams. The students will be given grades based on internal assessment marks.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, after a review meeting on Monday, said it won’t be possible to conduct exams due to the spread of coronavirus.

The Telangana High Court had last week directed the state government not to hold exams in areas under Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation as the number of coronavirus cases spiked in the area in the last two weeks.

There are 5,34,903 Class 10 students in the state and 11 papers covering six subjects, said Education Minister Sabita Indra Reddy. The government will soon decide on the Graduate/Post Graduate examinations.

