Last SSC exam postponed, will be rescheduled after March 31: Varsha Gaikwad

The last paper of SSC exams, was postponed on Saturday by School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad. The decision about rescheduling it will be taken after March 31, she said.

Over 17 lakh students were slated to appear for the Geography paper on March 23.

“In view of the information received about the situation in the state, the last SSC board exam scheduled for Monday will be postponed. A decision on rescheduling it will be taken after March 31,” she said.

Gaikwad’s announcement invited mixed reactions from parents with some feeling relieved, many wanted the state government to finish the examination.

At Dr T R Naravne Vidyalaya, Kandivali West, the exam on Saturday was conducted without any incident. Rimi Singh, a parent, said, “Appropriate measures are being taken by the school, and what is the point of taking a decision at the last minute? We would rather want the state to finish with the exams since the situation is not that bad yet.”

All students who appeared for the paper on Saturday at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel High School were made to use sanitisers before the exam. Chetan Shah, whose daughter appeared at the exam centre, said, “The situation right now is not as bad. With just two more days, our children could have gotten free.”

On Saturday, Gaikwad tweeted a video announcing the decision to postpone the last SSC exam. Her post was flooded with comments by parents who said the situation might worsen further and asked her to reconsider her decision.

Anubha Sahai, president of India-wide Parents Association, said, “Though this decision is welcome, it has come very late. Due to the exams, over 17 lakh students across the state are exposed to virus infection. At a time when a complete lockdown has been announced in the state, why were students forced to appear for exams? The government should be more proactive.” She added that the government should also announce cancellation of ICSE and CBSE exams for Classes 1 to 8, scheduled from April 1.

Meanwhile, after pictures of several students gathered at Andheri railway station were shared on social media platform by Anubha Sahai, Chairperson

of National Commission for Protection of Child Rights Priyank Kanoongo directed the Mumbai Police to take action against “those responsible” under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act 2015.

Refusing to name any person, Kanoongo told The Indian Express, “You can see how children had gathered in the photos. I called the DGP Mumbai Police and asked him to identify those responsible for this and file an FIR against them.”

