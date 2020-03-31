Coronavirus: Kerala KEAM 2020 postponed due to lockdown

Coronavirus: KEAM 2020 scheduled on April 20, 21 has been postponed. Representational image/ file Coronavirus: KEAM 2020 scheduled on April 20, 21 has been postponed. Representational image/ file

Coronavirus: The Kerala Engineering, Architecture and Medical entrance examinations (KEAM 2020) was postponed due to lockdown amid coronavirus pandemic. The entrance examinations scheduled to be conducted on April 20 and 21, 2020.

“Due to Covid-19 epidemic and the lockdown, Kerala Engineering/Pharmacy entrance examinations scheduled to be held on 20th and 21st April, 2020 have been postponed. New dates will be announced later,” as per the circular by Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, Kerala.

“In view of the nation wide lock down imposed to check the wide spread outbreak of ‘COVID-19’ pandemic the examination cannot be conducted as per the scheduled date. In the above circumstances , Government here by postpone the KEAM – 2020 examination scheduled to be conducted on 20.04.2020 & 21.04.2020 to another date which will be decided later,” read the circular.

KEAM 2020 is held for admission in engineering courses to colleges in the state.

Kerala is the worst affected states with 194 reported cases, with the first death reported today. The country ranks 40 with 1,252 cases, including the 101 patients who recovered and 32 who died.

