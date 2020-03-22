Coronavirus: Karnataka postpones last PUC II exam

Coronavirus: Karnataka last PUC II exams postponed. Representational image/ file Coronavirus: Karnataka last PUC II exams postponed. Representational image/ file

Coronavirus: Karnataka has postponed the last pre-university certificate or PUC annual examination scheduled to be held on Monday, March 23, 2020. The PUC annual examination has its English paper on March 23 which was postponed, and the new dates will be announced later, Director M Kanagavalli said.

The state government earlier postponed the SSLC examinations scheduled to commence from March 29, 2020. “Karnataka SSLC exams — scheduled to begin from March 29 — has been postponed. New dates to be announced soon,” Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said.

#COVID19India: #Karnataka postpones last II PU examination (English) scheduled to be held on Monday (March 23). New date will be announced later, Director of DPUE M Kanagavalli confirms. @IndianExpress @ieeducation_job pic.twitter.com/mkxZlwHPN6 — Ralph Alex Arakal (@ralpharakal) March 22, 2020

The decision comes after many criticised the government’s previous order to go ahead with the exams even when all other states and Central boards like CBSE have deferred the exam dates. Earlier, the Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said, “SSLC examinations will be held as scheduled from March 29, all possible precautionary measures will be taken.”

States, including the central boards have rescheduled their class 10, 12 examination and evaluation process till March 31. The National Testing Agency has also put on hold the JEE Main that was scheduled to begin from April 5.

