Follow Us:
Sunday, March 22, 2020
COVID19

Coronavirus: Karnataka postpones last PUC II exam

Coronavirus: The PUC annual examination has its English paper on March 23 which was postponed, and the new dates will be announced later, Director M Kanagavalli said

By: Education Desk | New Delhi | Published: March 22, 2020 11:13:53 pm
Karnataka PUC II exam Coronavirus: Karnataka last PUC II exams postponed. Representational image/ file 

Coronavirus: Karnataka has postponed the last pre-university certificate or PUC annual examination scheduled to be held on Monday, March 23, 2020. The PUC annual examination has its English paper on March 23 which was postponed, and the new dates will be announced later, Director M Kanagavalli said.

The state government earlier postponed the SSLC examinations scheduled to commence from March 29, 2020. “Karnataka SSLC exams — scheduled to begin from March 29 — has been postponed. New dates to be announced soon,” Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said.

The decision comes after many criticised the government’s previous order to go ahead with the exams even when all other states and Central boards like CBSE have deferred the exam dates. Earlier, the Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said, “SSLC examinations will be held as scheduled from March 29, all possible precautionary measures will be taken.”

States, including the central boards have rescheduled their class 10, 12 examination and evaluation process till March 31. The National Testing Agency has also put on hold the JEE Main that was scheduled to begin from April 5.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 22: Latest News

Advertisement