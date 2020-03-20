Coronavirus: Karnataka Board KSEEB to conduct SSLC exams as scheduled 

Karnataka KSEEB SSLC exams 2020 to be held from March 29. Representational image/ file Karnataka KSEEB SSLC exams 2020 to be held from March 29. Representational image/ file

Karnataka KSEEB SSLC exams 2020: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) will conduct the SSLC examinations as scheduled from March 29. This week, central boards and many states have postponed their ongoing board examinations amid coronavirus outbreak. “SSLC examinations will be held as scheduled from March 29, all possible precautionary measures will be taken,” Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa informed media after a high level meeting.

#Karnataka: SSLC examinations will be held as scheduled from March 29, all possible precautionary measures will be taken, CM B S Yediyurappa clarifies. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/jtyXgxhIpz — Express Bengaluru (@IEBengaluru) March 20, 2020

The SSLC exams will be held till April 9. For all subjects, candidates will get 15 minutes’ extra time to read the question paper.

VIDEO | PM Modi calls for ‘#JanataCurfew’ on Sunday, March 22

The first language exam will be for 100 marks and the rest of the subjects will be for 80 marks. For the first language exam, candidates will get three hours and 15 minutes while for rest they will get three hours of which two hours 24 minutes will be for writing and 15 minutes for reading the question paper. One hour extra will be given to differently-abled candidates. The practical and oral exams will be held on April 11 at respective centres.

Meanwhile, states, central boards are rescheduling the dates of their respective class 10, 12 examinations, but Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, West Bengal will conduct their respective board examinations as per schedule.

Many states, including Kerala, Rajasthan, Punjab and Chhattisgarh have deferred their board class 10, 12, and state level examinations. This week, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) have also postponed the class 10, 12 board examination and evaluation process till March 31. The National Testing Agency has also put on hold the JEE Main scheduled to begin from April 5.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd