Coronavirus: JNU students’ union requests admin to extend deadline for entrance exams

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) Sunday said it had been requesting the administration extend the application deadline for the JNU entrance examinations (JNUEE) 2020-21 due to logistical issues arising from the lockdown due to Covid-19, but had not received any response.

They said the National Testing Agency (NTA) helpline number had also been unresponsive. JNU has outsourced the conduct of online entrance exams to the NTA.

The JNUSU said the 21 day lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic had led to several aspirants not being able to fill forms on time due to lack of access to internet, and that the same had been intimated to the administration a week ago.

“It’s been more than a week that JNUSU has been continuously requesting the Vice Chancellor that the application of JNUEE 2020-21 should be extended owing to the ongoing lockdown,” said JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh.

“Students calling us, have conveyed that lot of them are dependent on cyber cafes and doesn’t have internet access to fill the forms. The Vice Chancellor should at least have basic minimum understanding, that internet services in our country is a luxury, the government hasn’t yet provided it to everyone,” she added, demanding that the application deadline be extended.

Ghosh said she had been getting phone calls from aspirants in several states, most notably UP and Bihar, who said they were not able to fill the form due to lack of access to internet.

Some people even took to Twitter to express the same. Kamalakar Shete, an aspirant from Pune tweeted to the VC saying, “Sir, please extend the last date of JNU Entrance Application form, because we are unable to fill form in this pandemic situation”.

Ghosh said they had been in touch with the administration through phone calls and messages for a long time, but when they stop receiving any response, a letter was written to the VC on March 26.

“There has been a lockdown announced for the next 21 days. There are restrictions on movement and this affects among others, the aspirants applying for JNUEE 2020. It has become really difficult for many to fill up the application form,” the JNUSU wrote.

“A lot of the aspirants who apply do not have access to personal internet and use external help of cyber cafes to access the portal for applying. Since the offline mode is no longer in prevalence, this creates additional difficulties. Moreover, a lot of students applying from states like J&K have extremely limited internet access and the situation has been further exacerbated by the lockdown,” they said.

Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar and Registrar Pramod Kumar did not respond to calls and texts.

