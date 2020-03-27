Coronavirus: Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya JNVST postpones Class 6 admission test

JNVST class 6 admission test 2020 has been postponed JNVST class 6 admission test 2020 has been postponed

JNVST class 6 admission test: Keeping in view, the situations arising out of coronavirus pandemic, the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) has postponed the admission test (JNVST 2020) for admission in class 6. The selection test was scheduled to be conducted on April 11, which has been rescheduled now. The revised dates will be announced later.

This is the second admission test after January 12, and will be conducted in the states of Jammu and Kashmir, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, Uttarakhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, West Bengal. Over 30 lakh students appeared in the JNV class 6 admission test that was conducted in January. The results of the class 6 entrance examination will be released in May.

On the basis of the marks scored, the students will be shortlisted and their documents will be cross-checked. A total of 30,10,710 students applied for JNVST last year. There are around 626 JNV schools functioning all over the country.

