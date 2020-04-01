Coronavirus: Jadavpur University students start community kitchen to feed poor during lockdown

JU students claim to feed over 200 students a day (Express photo by Abhisek Saha) JU students claim to feed over 200 students a day (Express photo by Abhisek Saha)

Students of Jadavpur University on Wednesday said they have opened a community kitchen to feed at least 200 poor people daily, who are rendered jobless due to the ongoing nationwide lockdown.

They have started the initiative with the support of teaching and non-teaching staff and the authorities of the university from Monday, a student, who is part of the programme, said. The kitchen is located at one corner of the sprawling main campus of the university here, he said.

Read| IIT launches fund to support daily wagers during lockdown, collects over Rs 9.20 lakh

“It costs everyday around Rs 2,000 for us to prepare ‘khichdi’ and another Rs 2,500 for making hand sanitiser by students of the science departments under the supervision of teachers,” Avik, a student of the JU, said.

The students have been mobilising the resources through crowd-funding and all the contributions are being put on record, he said.

“We are also reaching out to people in suburbs, North and South 24 Parganas districts, Howrah, East Midnapore and other places through our contacts and students living in these areas,” he said.

Presidency University Students’ Union has also come forward to help poor people by raising fund for them.

Read| Developing hand sanitiser to coronavirus testing kit, here’s what IITs and other institutes are doing

The students of the varsity requested faculty members, researchers and non-teaching staff to donate money to a fund for helping vendors, canteen, security and cleaning staff and others, as they are severely hit by the lockdown, a student union leader Subhojit Sarkar said.

“We are aware of the fact that the nationwide 21-day lockdown imposed by the Centre and the closure of all educational institutions announced by the state government, as a preventive measure to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, hit these people badly. Many of them have become jobless,” he said.

He called upon everyone to donate to a dedicated account of the union and said that the details of future expenses will be communicated.

“We will wait for some time for raising a substantial amount and then make arrangements for handing it over to those people who have returned to their native places now,” Debnil, another student of the Presidency University, said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.