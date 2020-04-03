SPPU files FIR against unknown persons over forged exam timetable

This is the second such issue that the university has had to suffer over the last fortnight. (File) This is the second such issue that the university has had to suffer over the last fortnight. (File)

Written by Alifiya Nalwala

The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has been the victim of quite a few fake rumours, the latest being a forged timetable for exams circulated by fraudsters on social media, which created an uproar.

Even as the university issued a circular on March 27, postponing all exams until after April 14 when the lockdown period is over, a forged timetable started circulating on social media. According to the forged letter, exams of the university will be conducted after April 5.

Exam controller Mahesh Kakde, who was alerted about the same, has Savitribai Phule Pune University now lodged an FIR at the Chatuhshringi police station against unknown persons.

The FIR filed on April 2 cites sections of the Indian Penal Code pertaining to cheating, forgery, statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill will between classes, and public nuisance.

This is the second such issue that the university has had to suffer over the last fortnight.

On March 15, an unknown person had forged a letter misusing the logo of International Student Centre, stating that SPPU has cancelled all lectures and affiliated colleges have been asked to declare holidays between March 20 to 30.

This came a day before the state government’s directive to universities to cancel lectures. As lectures were still being conducted, the fake letter put officials in a fix. “We had to issue a clarification through a press note and on the website,” said SPPU Registrar Prafulla Pawar.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd