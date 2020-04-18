LPU in dock for hiding presence of 2,100 students

In a report to the Phagwara DC on April 16, SDM Gurvinder Singh Johal has said that the university initially told him that only 315 international students were living inside the campus. (Express photo by Renuka Puri) In a report to the Phagwara DC on April 16, SDM Gurvinder Singh Johal has said that the university initially told him that only 315 international students were living inside the campus. (Express photo by Renuka Puri)

The Phagwara district administration has put LPU, the country’s largest private university, in the dock for allegedly providing wrong information about the number of students inside its hostels during the lockdown.

In a report to the Phagwara DC on April 16, SDM Gurvinder Singh Johal has said that the university initially told him that only 315 international students were living inside the campus as flight arrangements to send them back were not going through due to the lockdown. The report adds that it was only after a student living on campus, who hailed from Maharashtra, tested positive that LPU authorities conceded that the total number of Indian students still present inside the campus were 2,100. Apart from this, the others on campus included 570 mess workers, 179 faculty members, 46 wardens and other workers. The SDM, in his report, says that the information came to light after the university was asked strictly to divulge details post discovery of the positive case.

Meanwhile, Congress leaders staged a protest outside the university campus on Friday demanding to close it. They alleged that LPU had turned into “Punjab’s Tablighi Jamaat”, adding that just like the Jamaat in Delhi, a case should be filed against the university authorities. The protest was led by Phagwara Block Congress Committee (Urban) president and former councillor Sanjeev Bugga. Carrying placards and shouting slogans against the university management, the protesters, however, maintained social distancing. Addressing them, Bugga alleged that varsity management had put the lives of hundreds of students at risk. “The management has also imperilled lives of thousands of villagers residing in its vicinity,” he alleged. Punjab’s Department of Higher Education & Languages had issued a showcause notice to LPU Thursday, asking why its NOC should not be revoked for violating lockdown restrictions. Head, Division of International Affairs at LPU, Aman Mittal, said that they will file their reply within the stipulated period. The varsity has been given seven days to reply. (With PTI inputs)

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd