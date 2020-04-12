Class X SSC geography paper stands cancelled owing to lockdown, board to decide on evaluation and assessment process

The last examination of Class X was scheduled on March 24 but was postponed owing to the nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak. (Representational Photo) The last examination of Class X was scheduled on March 24 but was postponed owing to the nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak. (Representational Photo)

BRINGING THE anxiety of Class X students to an end, state Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad, in a video message, said the last paper of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination, geography, has been cancelled. The work experience paper has also been cancelled.

The examination did not take place owing to the lockdown and an announcement was expected on its rescheduling. However, on Sunday, Gaikwad announced that the paper stood cancelled and that the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will now decide on evaluation and assessment of students as per procedure.

Not just this, the final papers for Class IX and Class XI, which were yet to be conducted, have also been cancelled. Students will now be assessed based on their performance in the first semester examination and internal assessment. Schools and junior colleges have been advised to use these as parameters for promoting students to the next class.

Even as the state government announced an extension to the lockdown by another fortnight, Gaikwad made the public announcement on Sunday about cancellation of pending papers.

Since the ‘best of five’ formula is used for Class X SSC pattern, it is now unclear how results will be declared.

Board chairperson Shakuntala Kale refused to comment on the results and marking pattern.

“The minister has just made the announcement, board officials will meet and discuss the procedure,” she said.

