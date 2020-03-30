Coronavirus: IIT-Roorkee resumes teaching through online mode amid lockdown

IIT-Roorkee has given faculty various options of imparting distance education IIT-Roorkee has given faculty various options of imparting distance education

Coronavirus: As classes were suspended due to lockdown amid the coronavirus scare, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT-Roorkee) has resumed teaching through the online mode, utilising digital content-sharing with students over the internet.

While recognising the fact that e-learning cannot replace classroom learning, the institute has given faculty various options of imparting distance education. Therefore, keeping in mind that different portions of the syllabus may be suited to different digital forms, the faculty has been asked to leverage live videos, interactive live videos, video files, ppts, ppts with voice or text commentary, pdf, doc, jpeg mode for making the teaching as effective as possible, as per the circular.

For the students, IIT-Roorkee has provided these options:

A. Real-time lectures through google classroom/ webex/ zoom/ Microsoft teams, etc.

B. Mapping of content remaining to be taught, to specific video lectures available on NPTEL, SWAYAM etc.

C. Sharing of PPTs/pdfs with or without voice/ text commentary.

D. Uploading of content on Facspace or channel-I.

E. Use of WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter etc. for sharing content as well as sending messages.

F. Sharing of reference sources, lecture notes, book chapters, assignments, presentations, case studies etc. If some content is not available in digital format it can be scanned to get its digital equivalent. With the availability of mobile phones, scanning can be done just by taking pictures.

G. Any other digital form or platform that is convenient.

Director, IIT-Roorkee Ajit K. Chaturvedi mentioned, “Sharing of digital content need not necessarily be live or interactive, and hence the students will be free to go through that content at their convenience. Regular interactive chat/video/email-based sessions can be organised to answer queries and clear doubts. As far as possible, live sessions shall be organised in the slot which is assigned to that course in the current semester’s timetable. The pace of instruction shall be slightly slower than the pace we are used to in classroom teaching.”

The students who get full/ partial fee waiver will get up to Rs 500 reimbursement to help them improve their access to the internet, read the notification.

