Coronavirus: IIT-Kgp gives Rs 1 crore to PM Cares Fund

IIT Kharagpur IIT Kharagpur

IIT Kharagpur has donated Rs 1 crore to the PM Cares Fund set up by the Narendra Modi government to contain the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The institution raised the money from the faculty, non-teaching staff, and other sources over the past week. The teachers and other employees donated a day’s salary to the fund.

“We had proposed to contribute towards this fund and circulated a form through which all employees of IIT Kharagpur can voluntarily donate towards this national fund through an institutional mechanism. I am glad to see people have come forward in large numbers and within a week we have been able to pledge the amount. We have communicated the same to the Ministry of Human Resources Development as well,” IIT Kharagpur Director Virendra Tewari said on Wednesday.

Some of the institution’s alumni in the US have approached the administration with a suggestion to sustain and support for six months people in and around the campus who are in financial distress because of the pandemic.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.