Coronavirus: IIT-Delhi to arrange accommodation for students, alumni stranded abroad

As the novel coronavirus virtually takes over the globe, countries are locking down to curb its spread. This has led to many migrants being stranded in foreign nations. While the Indian government is running rescue operations to bring affected and non-affected Indians back home, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has also started a movement of its own.

Addressing its alumni who are pursuing higher education abroad and are finding it hard to find an accommodation amid the corona outbreak, IIT Delhi has asked them to reach out to it for assistance, in the form of getting connected with the nearest alumnus.

“This message is intended for those recent alumni of IIT Delhi who are doing higher studies in the US or other foreign universities. A large number of universities in the US and Europe have closed down and students may have been asked to vacate their dormitories. If you are struggling to find accommodation and facing problems, please write to ‘deanaaip@iitd.ac.in’. We shall try to locate senior alumni close to you who may be willing to help you at this time,” the institute mentioned in a series of tweets.

The institute, however, had earlier asked its current students to vacate the hostels by March 15 and has announced to suspend classes till March 31. Meanwhile, many educational institutes have resorted to e-learning as a mode to impart education amid the shutdown.

