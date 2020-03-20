Coronavirus: IGNOU suspends activities at Learner Support Centers

IGNOU has suspended all activities at Learner Support Centers spread across the country IGNOU has suspended all activities at Learner Support Centers spread across the country

To contain the spread of coronavirus (Covid-19), the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has suspended all activities at Learner Support Centers spread across the country. There are more than 1800 LSCs with over 35000 academic counsellors all over the country affiliated to 56 regional centres of the university where over 7 lakhs students are provided support services.

Accordingly, the assignment submission date also has been extended till April 30, 2020. The candidates can submit the assignments through the official website- ignou.ac.in. VC IGNOU Prof. Nageshwar Rao has urged the IGNOU learners to not visit the study center, regional center and the head quarters during the period and instead has advised them to use IGNOU helpline telephone numbers, available email ids on IGNOU website, IGRAM portal and social media channels for any support services and queries.

The vice chancellor has also advised the varsity employees including faculty members, administrative staff to strictly adhere to the advisory circulated by the authorities to prevent the spread of the virus.

Meanwhile, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has directed varsities all around India to postpone examinations scheduled to be held till March 31, 2020.

Many states, including Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab and Chhattisgarh have deferred their board class 10, 12, and state level examinations. This week, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) have also postponed the class 10, 12 board examination and evaluation process till March 31. The National Testing Agency has also put on hold the JEE Main scheduled to begin from April 5.

Here’s a quick coronavirus guide for you to stay updated: Who all should be tested for Covid-19 and when? | How should you quarantine yourself? | How often (and how) should you clean your home? | What is the Janata Curfew announced by PM Modi? | Who are restricted from coming to India, and from when? | How long can the virus live on surfaces or in air around you? | Still more Coronavirus Q&A Explained news here

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd