Coronavirus: ICSI CS June 2020 exam form submission deadline extended

ICSI CS June 2020: The last date for online submission of examination form for the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI CS) June 2020 has been extended. The candidates can apply through the official website- smash.icsi.in. Earlier the applications were to end on March 25, which has now been extended to April 5, 2020. The online examination form for June session with late fee is April 9, which has now been extended to April 15, 2020.

The decision has been taken as coronavirus pandemic gripped India. “Restrictions have been imposed by the central as well as state governments in various parts of the country to contain the spread of Covid-19 virus. In order to mitigae the difficulties being faced by the students, it has been decided to extend the last date for online submission of examination forms,” the notification mentioned

ICSI CS June exams 2020: Syllabus

The syllabus comprises of eight papers at the executive level and nine papers at professional, including one paper to be opted by the students out of eight elective papers. The option includes:

— Banking- Law & Practice

— Insurance- Law & Practice

— Intellectual Property Rights- Laws and Practices

— Forensic Audit

— Direct Tax Law & Practice

— Labour Laws & Practice

— Valuations & Business Modelling

— Insolvency- Law and Practice.

Subject titled, ‘Multidisciplinary Case Studies’ will be of significant academic value as it will assist phenomenally in developing the comprehension and analytical skills of the students in solving various critical issues which they may face in their professional career.

Syllabus highlights

1) Metamorphosis from theoretical to practical approach

2) Imbibing the innovative concept of core areas for company secretaries, ancillary to core – areas allied to core areas and hybrid – combination of core and allied areas

3) Introduction of new subjects like — jurisprudence, interpretation and general laws; setting up of business entities and closure; financial and strategic management etc

4) Elective subjects have been included in the new syllabus. Elective subjects focusing on banking, insurance, valuation, business modelling, insolvency, labour laws and forensic audit will go a long way in enhancing the professional opportunities for company secretaries.

Division of subjects

Core subjects: The objective is to create expertise in the future governance professionals. The following have been given emphasis — Company Law, Securities Laws, Insolvency Law, FEMA and GST.

Ancillary subjects: The objective is to create working knowledge in order to provide support to the core areas. The following areas are covered under the Ancillary- accounts, finance, taxation, economic, business and commercial laws and business and financial management.

Hybrid subjects: The objective is to ensure integration of core and ancillary areas. The subjects will cover – setting up of business, governance, risk and compliance management, drafting, pleadings and appearances, secretarial audit and due diligence, restructuring and insolvency resolution, corporate funding, corporate disputes etc.

