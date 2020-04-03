ICSI CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) application date extended due to lockdown

The CS Executive exam will be held on May 28 The CS Executive exam will be held on May 28

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has extended the application deadline for CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET). The last date to apply for CSEET was April 15, which has now been extended to May 5, 2020. The decision has been taken due to lockdown amid coronavirus pandemic.

“In view of the current situation and difficulties being experienced by the students, it has been decided to extend the last date of registration for CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) appearing in May, 2020 session to Tuesday, the 5th May, 2020 up to 23:59 Hours,” ICSI notification mentioned.

The CS Executive exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 28, 2020.

