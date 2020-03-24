Coronavirus: ICAI announcement for students appearing for CA May exam 2020

The CA May exams scheduled to be held from May 2 to May 18, 2020 The CA May exams scheduled to be held from May 2 to May 18, 2020

Coronavirus: Following queries received from students on possible postponement of CA May exam 2020, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has advised students not to be swayed by any misleading communications spreading through internet by unscrupulous sources. The institute asked its students to note that ICAI’s website is the only source for the authenticity of the information and should not rely upon details circulating over social media. Many states, board examinations including competitive examinations- JEE Main were earlier postponed amid coronavirus outbreak.

The CA May exams scheduled to be conducted from May 2 to May 18, 2020. The foundation (new course) exam will be held on May 11, 13, 15 and 17. Intermediate (IPC) course exam under the old scheme for Group 1 will start on May 3.

ICAI’s announcement for students

“We are currently witnessing the impact of Covid-19 Pandemic in India; the exact nature and outreach of which is yet un-folding and this has resulted in public distancing and situation of mass lockdown in some of the States. We at ICAI do understand that the overall environment with regard to safety and hygiene is of utmost importance and the Institute is keeping a close tab on the developments taking place arising out of the current Covid-19 influence on day-to-day basis. Meanwhile, for the benefit of the students many steps like e-learning, video lectures and certain relaxation in GMCS/ ITT for those, whose May 2020 attempts were getting affected; have already been given the option to change the centre of Examination which Window closes on 23rd March, 2020,” as per the release.

Queries are being received from the students about dates/ possible postponement of conduct of May 2020 ICAI examinations. However, at the current juncture the situation arising out of impact of Covid-19 is far from clear and the exact situation may be known in next few days’ time only.

ICAI will conduct the CA exams at 207 centres nationwide and also at five centres overseas — Abu Dhabi, Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu and Muscat.

