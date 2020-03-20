Coronavirus: ICAI allows candidates to change exam centre

ICAI exams to begin from May 2. (Representational image) ICAI exams to begin from May 2. (Representational image)

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has allowed candidates to change their exam centre for the CA exams to be held in May. Those who have already registered to appear for the exam can change their centre, group as well as medium of the exam by visiting the official website, icai.org. The correction window will open from March 21, 11 am and close on March 23 by 11:59 pm.

As reported by the Indian Express earlier, ICAI is also set to come out with an advisory note for its members to take into account the impact of the coronavirus while preparing or auditing financial statements. The president of the ICAI, Atul Kumar Gupta, said the coronavirus had negatively impacted many businesses and that it was important that this be reflected in their financial statements.

In video| PM asks for Janta curfew amid cornavirus outbreak in India

The CA Foundation, Intermediate (IPC), Intermediate and Final examinations are scheduled to be held from May 2 to 18, 2020. They will be conducted in 207 centres, including overseas centres of Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Kathmandu and Muscat. The foundation course examination, under the new scheme, is scheduled to be conducted on May 11, 13, 15 and 17, 2020. Meanwhile, the International Trade Laws and World Trade Organisation examination is scheduled to be conducted from May 3, 2020.

Here’s a quick coronavirus guide for you to stay updated: Who all should be tested for Covid-19 and when? | How should you quarantine yourself? | How often (and how) should you clean your home? | What is the Janata Curfew announced by PM Modi? | Who are restricted from coming to India, and from when? | How long can the virus live on surfaces or in air around you? | Still more Coronavirus Q&A Explained news here

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd