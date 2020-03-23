Coronavirus: How to use quarantine to focus best on competitive exams

How to self-study during quarantine (Representational image) How to self-study during quarantine (Representational image)

Board exams are postponed and the dates of competitive exams have been changed. This has thrown the study timetables of students for a toss. With no idea on how many days they have for preparations or when college admission forms will be out, many students are confused about whether to devote this time to boards or start with competitive exams.

With libraries and coaching institutes shut, students wonder which online classes to opt for. The indianexpress.com reached out to several stakeholders to find solutions.

Sanity and schedule

Swati Salukhe, a Mumbai-based career counselor commented, “First, students should be happy that they are healthy and safe amid this global pandemic. One should avoid gyaan on social networking sites and start preparing for the exams. If they are announced suddenly, it should not be a panic situation for students. Also, maintain focus and mental peace during this time. Read a book, cook and develop a hobby while following a study routine. Spend two hours a day on a leisurely activity too.”

She stressed that it is of utmost important to work as per a schedule during these times to maintain consistency.

Optimise digital studies

While most coaching and educational institutes are going online, having an virtual class or group alone is not enough, It is also about creating the right environment, points out Vishu Dutt Sharma, CEO, VidyaMandir classes. He adds, “In a physical classroom one is bound to sit while in virtual classes, the mind can wander. To avoid this, it is important to have a room or at least a table at your house where you can sit with a laptop and notebook with full focus. One needs to create a serious environment and take extensive notes during online classrooms. It is also helpful to participate actively and join sessions to clear doubts.”

“It is wise to devote more time to competitive exams. Since most students must be clear with concepts of NCERTs, which form the basis of both boards as well as the entrance exams, devote 40 per cent time to them and 60 per cent to preparation of entrance exams as they are more time-consuming,” he recommended.

He added, “While students of 2020 batch have got extra time, it is the batch of 2021 that would be more affected. These students should also join online classes, focus on their subject books since both class 11 and 12 syllabus figure in all competitive exams. They should make full utilisation of the time to avoid stress later.”

Parental support

Parents can play a huge role during this time. Commented Dr Prakriti Poddar, an expert in mental health, Director Poddar Wellness, “One needs to understand that they are not alone. Students need to accept the situation and use this time to understand what they really want to pursue. Parents should play a proactive role in ensuring that neither is their child pressured nor wastes away the time. It is important to stay focused and positive. Anxiety happens only when the actual timelines do not meet the ones in your head.”

