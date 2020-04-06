Follow Us:
Monday, April 06, 2020
COVID19

Don’t pressure parents for fee, Lucknow schools told

"In the duration of emergency following the outbreak of COVID-19, parents should not be pressured to deposit fee and no students should be deprived of online classes. Nor the name of any student be struck-off," Lucknow DM said

By: PTI | Lucknow | Published: April 6, 2020 10:00:53 am
The Lucknow district administration has directed all educational institutes in the district not to exert pressure on parents to deposit advance fee of their children. In an order issued here on Sunday, District Magistrate Abhishek Prakash said, “In the duration of emergency following the outbreak of Covid-19, parents should not be pressured to deposit fee and no students should be deprived of online classes. Nor the name of any student be struck-off.”

Once the emergency ends, quarterly fee can be adjusted and parents be informed about it, he said. The Lucknow DM also said that action will be initiated against those who violated this order.

