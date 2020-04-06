Don’t pressure parents for fee, Lucknow schools told

Once the emergency ends, quarterly fee can be adjusted and parents be informed about it, DM said Once the emergency ends, quarterly fee can be adjusted and parents be informed about it, DM said

The Lucknow district administration has directed all educational institutes in the district not to exert pressure on parents to deposit advance fee of their children. In an order issued here on Sunday, District Magistrate Abhishek Prakash said, “In the duration of emergency following the outbreak of Covid-19, parents should not be pressured to deposit fee and no students should be deprived of online classes. Nor the name of any student be struck-off.”

Once the emergency ends, quarterly fee can be adjusted and parents be informed about it, he said. The Lucknow DM also said that action will be initiated against those who violated this order.

