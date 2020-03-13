Coronavirus: Delhi University to rely on e-resources for classes

The university also stated that all teachers will be available during class hours through e-resources. The university also stated that all teachers will be available during class hours through e-resources.

Delhi University announced that it will conduct teaching-learning through online resources after the government directed closure of all colleges in the capital till March 31.

In a press note, the registrar said that study material for all undergraduate and postgraduate programmes will be made available in the college or department websites concerned on a weekly basis by teachers.

The university also stated that all teachers will be available during class hours through e-resources. All functions, such as conferences and symposia, have been cancelled and all internal assessments scheduled for the month have been postponed.

GGSIPU is conducting examinations, and officials said they are going to install hand sanitiser counters and distribute free masks to students and staff.

IIT-Delhi has suspended all classes and exams for students. The administration has also asked students to refrain from organising any events on campus.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.