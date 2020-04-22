Coronavirus: Deakin University allocates AUD 25 million to support international students

Universities are conducting online classes amid lockdown (Representational image) Universities are conducting online classes amid lockdown (Representational image)

Deakin University, Australia has announced relief measures for international students who are experiencing hardship due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Deakin has announced up to AUD 25 million in additional targeted support for international students who might be facing hardships due to COVID-19.

Vice-Chancellor professor Iain Martin said, “Many international students, in these uncertain times and through no fault of their own, are struggling with the costs of living and studying. We stand shoulder-to-shoulder with each one of our international students. I hope this additional support will help them to tide over their hardships. Our faculty and staff are working tirelessly to ensure that our students are able to commence their studies online without any delay.”

Read| How coronavirus disrupted Indian students’ study abroad dream

He also informed that the support for international students was available through Deakin’s existing support services and that the university would continue to take a case-managed, individual approach to assist.

“When students connect to our support services, we are talking one-on-one to identify how we can best help that student continue their studies at Deakin,” he stated.

In the midst of the uncertain circumstances caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Deakin University, Australia has taken several measures to ensure that international students may continue to achieve their study goals during this time, and not delay graduating or starting their career. These announcements have come at the time when travel is suspended and students are uncertain of their dream for an overseas higher education opportunity.

Read| ‘Women directors’ to forensic audit: List of short online courses by ICSI

According to Ravneet Pawha, Deputy Vice President (Global Engagement) and CEO (South Asia), “This additional financial support indeed comes as a boost to the international student community which includes a large number of Indians currently studying at Deakin University. We want to ensure that all of them are safe and equipped with all the necessary resources. For those who are reaching out to us, we are tailoring our support if the case demands it. I would like to emphasize that the safety and wellbeing of our student community remain our top priority, and we are doing everything possible to support them, during this difficult time.”

The University has also ramped up its support services and continues its offering of 20 per cent and 25 per cent fee waiver scholarships. A full refund will be made if students withdraw before the census date to provide some assurance to students and their parents who may be unfamiliar with online learning, and at a time of health and economic stress.

Read| Online courses to upskill during quarantine: Unique short courses to pursue online | Courses to enhance professional communication | Online courses that offer foreign degree | Online courses by Harvard University | online courses with IIM certification

Further flexibility and supports for Deakin students include the trimester one exam period will continue as planned with online assessments and the extension period for assignment due dates has been extended to up to three weeks, with medical certificates no longer required. It is also easier for students to apply for special consideration.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.